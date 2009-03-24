A Train That Is Leaving the Station

What happened to the guy who delivered blocks of ice to my great grandmother’s kitchen a hundred years ago? What about the guy who fixed leather harnesses for the horses/buggies that were still the dominant mode of transportation back then?

Chances are, those workers and many more like them – –

people displaced by new technologies – – learned new trades. They may have

resisted, but the evolution of technology was inevitable and remarkably swift.

In today’s globally competitive market, with information traveling at the speed

of light to every laptop and iPhone, change will come even faster. We need to

prepare the workers who are in today’s version of horse-and-buggy industries

and we need to do it fast.

I was in Brussels and London last week and governments there

are including green job training in their stimulus packages. Will these

investments give them more return on their euros than our federal spending on

bonuses for failed bankers? When will we get smart about retraining the

workforce and stimulating a low carbon economic recovery that is based on

energy and technology that will last into the next century, instead of hoping

to revive industries that are deeply rooted in the last century?

Auto workers in Detroit should be learning how to build and

service electric cars powered by hydrogen or new battery technology. Laid off

construction workers should be learning how to install solar panels or how to

insulate buildings to save energy. Unemployed bankers could be learning about

counting carbon emissions and about how to reduce those greenhouse gases and

use credits to help others do likewise. These are all skills that will be in

great demand as the economy recovers, not just for a few more years of

pollution-based prosperity, but for generations of sustainable growth to come.