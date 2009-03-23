Winning At The Innovation Casino

My friend, Dave, likes to play poker. He really enjoys playing in poker tournaments. Of course the fact that he regularly wins may help. To him, poker is not a game of chance. He has studied and learned the disciplines and techniques. He practices his game, and he plays to win. In Dave’s mind, poker is not a losing game; it is not a negative expectation game like black jack. No, poker is about winning.

So, why do I bring the tale of Dave and his winning ways at poker?

I have been on Twitter for almost two months now where I follow tweets

on innovation. Over the past few weeks, I have noticed that every few

days there is a big flurry of tweets proclaiming that innovation is all

about failure. Some tweets even state that in order to succeed at

innovation, you need to fail more.

To put it delicately, such talk about innovation is pure twaddle.

Yes, I know there are many of you who will violently disagree, but let

me explain why it is fundamentally import to the health of your

innovation programs that you not embrace the mind numbing mantra

innovation of hallowing failure.

If innovation isn’t about failure, what is it about? Of course, if

you read this blog regularly, you already know the answer. Innovation

is about winning! That doesn’t mean that every innovation initiative

will succeed. Some will fail. However, the goal is to win. To create

new and unique value that you can deliver to customers and thereby

build value for your enterprise. Admit it; nobody says, “Hey, let’s

toss forty million down the toilet on this dopey idea!” No, people

embark on the journey of innovation because they believe that their

concept provides a map to success.

That is why the very language of failure defeats innovation before

it gets started. C-level executives responsible for company

performance don’t want to hear about failure. Failure means lost

investment and that translates to a drag on corporate value. If you

convince your CEO to embrace failure to succeed at innovation, he is

still expecting to win at the innovation game. If he doesn’t see that

you know how to win, his support will be very short lived.

Employees won’t want to hear they are being assigned to an

innovation team if they believe that team will fail. As much as you

tell them otherwise they feel the taint of failure will stick to them

and hurt their future. Even the most ardent innovation workers can

find their resolve tested if they never taste the fruits of success.

As you can see, this is not merely an argument of semantics. The

language of failure can very quickly turn into a self-fulfilling

prophesy as your innovation programs have their funding withdrawn or

see key employees desert the mission in favor of jobs where they can

find success.