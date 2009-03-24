Why it Took an Entrepreneur to Make America Flip Over the Flip (And Why it Would have Flopped Inside any Big Company)

Is it at all possible for simplicity to emerge from the twisted processes of the corporate mind? I asked myself this question (again) after reading last week about Cisco’s purchase of Pure Digital, the company behind the fresh and frisky Flip video camera, for over $500 million.

For the uninitiated, the Flip is a deceptively rudimentary

gizmo: a small, almost feature-bare camera (no zoom, no fancy framing options,

no compensatory lighting mechanics) that lets you shoot, and then instantly

move the video into your computer. The

transfer is made via a USB port that’s built into the camera.

Once you’ve got the video on your hard drive, the Flip’s

software makes it a cinch to upload it to YouTube, or to share in other

ways.

The Flip was developed by an entrepreneur and funded by VCs,

both of whom latched onto the untapped market for casual video that was being

neglected by the usual-suspect Big Tech technology companies – Sony, Kodak,

Panasonic. Their cameras were costly and

complicated, mis-aligned with the improvisatory spirit of the quick video

generation.

On one hand, it’s hard to imagine that this opportunity was

missed by the Big Boys. They could see

the explosion in user-generated video, following as it did a similar crescendo

in the taking-and-sharing of digital photos.



And of course, they have great engineers who were certainly

capable of bringing more technology chops to bear than a rag-tag start-up.

Well, that was precisely their problem. Those consumer

electronics giants are historically and reflexively guilty of product gigantism,

bent on piling one feature on top of another, rather than peeling them away.