iFive: Starbucks, Netflix, News Corp, Salesforce.com, and yes, Fast Company in Today’s Innovation News

By David Lidsky1 minute Read

While you slept, innovation didn’t. Here’s what you missed and need to know.

  1. Notoriously union-averse Starbucks, Costco, and Whole Foods filed their card to reform labor law by creating a  third place on the Employee Free Choice Act, but unions throw the noxious brew back in their face. [via TradingMarkets.com and DemocraticUnderground.com]
  2. Hollywood finally wakes up and realizes that Netflix may be a cable killer–if not worse. The studios rent How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to figure out a plan, at least to dump Netflix’s stock price. [via WSJ’s Martin Peers via Nikki Finke]
  3. Salesforce.com will announce a customer-relationship app for Twitter today. Dell and Comcast have already signed up. In a related story, Frank Eliason, aka @comcastcares, finally gets to sleep. [via Infortmation Week’s Mary
    Hayes Weier    ]
  4. Meet News Corp’s new TV chief, Tony Vinciquerra, who threatens, “You won’t get any witty banter out of me.” Good. That’s our job. [via LAT’s Meg James]
  5. Our boss, Fast Company editor Robert Safian, is kind of a big deal. [via Adweek’s Barbara Lippert]
