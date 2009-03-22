Six Reasons Why You’ll Never Volunteer Again

The

downturn in the economy is proving to be a boon to volunteerism. It

won’t matter. Most non profits are egregiously under-resourced in

staff, dollars and expertise. Here are six reasons why most volunteer

experiences will inoculate people against ever coming back.

Gary

Bagley, the director of New York Cares recently remarked, “We can’t

open the doors wide enough. Everything we’re doing is full. Our

orientations are booked three weeks in advance.” He was curious as to

why there was such a drastic increase in the number of volunteers he

was seeing, so he began surveying the applicants. About 60% had

experienced a change in their work situation, or were now unemployed. (read the full article by The Canadian Press) Six reasons why you’ll probably never volunteer again After

listing numerous reasons why people might want to volunteer and

outlining the benefits that lay in store for those who make the choice,

Tara Weiss offers six steps to successful volunteering.

(It’s set up like a slide show, but first you’ll have to turn off the

annoying video advertising on the Forbes.com landing page.) Based on my

experience, what Weiss has ironically (and maybe accidentally?)

uncovered are six systemic flaws among most non-profits, including the

reasons why most people will have an dissatisfying, if not downright

unpleasant, experience. So, here are Weiss’ six steps, and my six, “Yeah, but…” responses. Step One: Set your goals

“Consider

what you want to get out of a volunteer experience. Most people

volunteer because they want to make a difference. But there are other

things you may want too, such as: getting out from behind your computer

and among people; networking; sharpening your professional skills; and

learning new skills. Decide which are the most important and choose

your volunteer position accordingly.” Problem One: Non-profits are focused on agency goals – not yours.

Yes,

most people volunteer because they want to make a difference,

but…most non-profits are structured to utilize volunteers so that

they (the org) can make a difference. These two objectives are often at

odds and can consequently create hard feelings. On the other hand, you

may be able to find a task that not only suits you, but achieves some

goals you have around learning new skills. More likely, you’ll have to

take whatever job you’re given.

Rebeca Holloway tried

volunteering at a hospital after being laid off. At first, it was quite

promising, but soon she, “absolutely hated it” and, “dreaded going into

the office every week.” Why? “It takes energy to delegate and sometimes

it’s easier for people to do it themselves,” said Holloway. “They had

big plans for me, but it didn’t work out.” In the end, Rebeca found

herself doing, “excruciatingly boring grunt work two days a week.” (read the full NY Times article) Step Two: Make a time commitment

“How

much time can you devote to volunteering? Answer honestly, since you

don’t want to overcommit and then disappoint the organization. Consider

how often you go on job interviews and how your schedule will change

once you get a paid job.” Problem Two: Non-profits don’t have the resources to commit to you.

Having

a clear understanding of your ability to commit to a community

organization is essential to a good experience. The problem these days,

is that the non-profits cannot afford the same courtesy to those who

sign up to volunteer with them. Why? Besides being notoriously

underfunded when it comes to infrastructure, non-profits are reeling

from the surge of good will. The result, according to Bertina

Ceccarelli, a senior vice president at the United Way in New York, is

that volunteers have entire weeks of time to fill. The problem she

says, “It’s almost more work to find something for a volunteer to do

than to just turn them away.” (read the full NY Times article) Step Three: Face-to-face or virtual? “Some

volunteer positions don’t require any face-to-face contact,

particularly ones that involve professional services. If you sit at

your computer for hours searching for jobs, face-to-face contact may be

a welcome reprieve. But some people prefer working alone at least some

of the time.” Problem Three: Due to Risk Management, you may not be allowed interaction with clients, anyway.

Overall,

there is a fundamental lack of understanding regarding the reasons why

people volunteer. Volunteering is about relationship and real-time,

meaningful encounters. Remove the people and the real-life issue, and

volunteering becomes pretty damn optional. Good volunteer opportunities

connect with internal motivations in volunteers. Telling people it’s a

“good” thing, while leaving the motivators at an external level, will

inevitably result in volunteers opting out when something more

important comes along. Step Four: Understand the cause “Once

you’re attracted to an organization, make sure you really know its

mission and goals. If it’s not a cause that strongly appeals to you,

you probably won’t enjoy the experience. Find something you feel

passionate about.”

Problem Four: Due to being chronically overworked, few non-profits have the time to enliven a volunteer’s passion.

I

absolutely agree with Weiss’ ‘step four.’ In order for volunteers to

choose a cause they’re passionate about, the work of an organization

needs to be clearly communicated to them. Incidentally, this does not

mean handing out a Publisher pamphlet outlining the

mission/vision/values. To truly understand an organization’s worth,

people need to hear stories. Reading stories is fine, but somewhere

along the line we all need to internalize the life of the non-profit.

The work, the people, and the issues need to become part of the

volunteer’s own narrative – and this requires dialogue. So what’s the

problem? Most non-profits simply do not understand how essential verbal

story telling is to volunteers. What’s worse, often there is little or

no space provided for these stories to be told intentionally. Step Five: Make sure there’s structure “Find

out if the organization you’d like to volunteer for has the structure

to support volunteer efforts. Your time will be best served if they’ve

had volunteers before and know how to place them in the right roles. If

it looks like there won’t be anyone to supervise you, you likely won’t

have a rewarding experience.” Problem Five: No one donates money to build the appropriate structure for managing volunteers.

Again,

I agree with Weiss. Most volunteer positions offer a less than

rewarding experience. This is exactly the reason: a severe lack of

essential structures focused on the volunteers themselves. When an

already precarious structure receives an influx of new volunteers, you

have a recipe for disaster. The NY Times reports

that “Smaller organizations, with staffs of fewer than 20 and no

full-time volunteer coordinator, have struggled to absorb the influx,

especially since many of them have simultaneously had to cut back on

projects in the face of dwindling donations and government grants.” Too

many volunteers, insufficient funding spent on managing volunteers

(especially these days), and you’ll find nonprofit executives begging

to stop the phones from ringing with offers to help. Lindsay

Firestone, who manages pro bono projects for Taproot, said the

organization had scaled back recruitment this year after attracting

more volunteers than it could possibly accommodate. “It’s like a Greek

tragedy,” she said. “We’re thrilled to have all of these volunteers.

But now organizations are stuck not being able to take advantage of it

because they don’t have adequate funding.” (read the full article here). Taproot

may actually be the exception to the rule in this case. At Taproot,

volunteers are a primary goal of the organization, but most non-profits

are forced to see volunteers as a means to an end. Sure, good

volunteers are always welcome, but non-profits often have little

patience or permission to work with the neophytes. That’s because

funders want results, or they get bored and disabused of the importance

of the work. Step Six: Be open-minded “Many

organizations need volunteers, and most of them you’ve never heard of.

Before you turn one down, learn about it. If you can, meet with staff

to hear about what they do. You just might discover the ideal

opportunity.”

Problem Six: It is very difficult to volunteer these days. Even before the financial collapse and the Obama Effect.

Due

to the virtually non-existent interest among donors to fund

infrastructure, marketing, internet presence or solid skills training

for volunteer management, it is very difficult for the average person

to find a place to volunteer – let alone figure out what’s going on

before they show up. Non-profits are usually resourced to run ‘sexy’

programs, with most of the money targeted to deliverables (none of

which seem to include the above items). The result is a veritable

ghetto of skills among the rank and file non-profits in the US and

Canada (I think it is a bit different in the UK and Australia). So,

upon reflecting on the less than stellar experience that she was able

to offer at the United Way, Ms Ceccarelli said, “My hope is when they

decide it’s time to do something else, they have fond memories of what

they learned at United Way.” After a moment, she continued, “Maybe

they’ll even become a donor. I’ll tell you, there isn’t an executive

director in town who doesn’t think that way.” And there it is.

Volunteers are fine, but money is always better. (read the full NY Times article)

Volunteers, better than money and easier to get The

6 problems listed above are not always true everywhere you go. There

are great non-profit organizations out there who know exactly what they

are doing and are thereby leading the way out of the old “Charity”

model – where volunteers are seen as a means to an end (until you raise

enough money and can hire staff). For my part, personal

experience allows me to believe in and advocate the ideals. At Realized

Worth, we utilize an approach that achieves the following; FULLY AUTOMATED VOLUNTEER RECRUITING AND SCREENING. Remove

time and personnel barriers by making everything from recruiting and

screening to job assignment and evaluation automatic. (It’s not as

difficult as it sounds – promise.)

CONNECT THE ORGANIZATIONS OBJECTIVES WITH THOSE OF THE VOLUNTEER. Acknowledge

what the volunteer wants to do (which will be all the wrong things, of

course) and start there. (What they want isn’t what you need, but start

there anyway.) TASKS AND ASSIGNMENTS PERFECTLY SUITED TO INDIVIDUAL VOLUNTEERS.

You’ll only drive yourself nuts looking for the perfect volunteer, so

build jobs around the people that show up. (If you look long and hard

enough, you can find something close to the perfect volunteer, but it’s

always too little, too late.) ATTRACT THE BEST VOLUNTEERS, AND KEEP THEM.

The most destructive part of most volunteer programs is treating

everyone the same. Giving everyone equal say, equal privilege, equal

leadership and equal recognition is a recipe for disaster. You will

overwork the best and bore the hell out of the most promising. LIMITED STAFF ARE REQUIRED. Re-write

the job description of every staff member you have. In order to run an

excellent volunteer program your staff must see themselves as

facilitators of volunteers rather than “bosses” working to get a job

done. Staff make it possible for volunteers to do the work, not the

other way around. A SUPERIOR VOLUNTEER MANAGEMENT PROCESS.

I know you have a ‘primary audience’ with whom you work, whether it be

diabetics or homeless youth. Your mission has got to include the

broader population (stakeholders, if you want). You need them to buy in

to your cause and push for long term, societal and political changes.

Volunteers are as much the recipients of your good work as the

‘clients’ with whom you work. I encourage you to read our six part series on achieving these goals for your own organization. And as always, I’m more than happy to answer questions. Contact me directly at chrisjarvis@realizedworth.com.