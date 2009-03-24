Innovate or Else…

We are in quite the conundrum – to innovate NOW or face extinction. How many of you are facing the same question? If you’re based in Shanghai and focused on the outdoor media business, you’d be hard pressed to not consider your alternatives. For the competition are dropping like flies.

In a country where the whole concept of storytelling (advertising)

is still in its infancy, it’s a difficult decision to jump in and

innovate when the basics are still being learnt. It’s like teaching a

child to ride a bike when he only just learnt to walk? But if they (the

clients) stop spending on your product, well, it might be time to

reconsider your proposition.

What is your ‘real’ value? What makes your product relevant today?

In our industry you can become insignificant in the blink of an eye.

Economic pressure has placed an incredible amount of importance on

‘relevance’. Everyone must matter. There is no room for passengers. I’m

certain we are just witnessing the tip of the iceberg. So, to pre-empt

any further carnage, we’re asking ourselves those exact questions and

it’s having some profound results.

A recent biography titled ‘Call me Ted‘,

by the infamous Ted Turner, contains one fundamental message that has

since had a productive influence on my life. That lesson: ‘maximize

your assets’, whatever they may be. What have you got that has value?

IP? A network of friends? Industry knowledge? A great attitude?

Whatever it is, consider how you can create value from it. You may not

see it, but others will.

You could always keep going the way you have done the past five

years. It worked then. It worked for GM 20 years ago, too. An option is

to push forward and fight to the death. Who knows? You may be last one

standing. But to what end? Is time moving so fast that we can’t stop

and review our own product, listen to our clients’ concerns and

consider if and how we can all take advantage of that?

To some, crises evoke panic, despair and more grey hairs. The Chinese word for “crisis” is often erroneously thought to be composed of two characters: one representing danger and the other representing opportunity.

Etymological nuance aside, how you see the ‘glass’ will ultimately

determine how you perform through a crisis. The Chinese are very good

at planning for such an event. After all, it’s all in Sun Tzu’s ‘Art of War‘.

It’s a great time for perspective. Clarity follows, with great

self-actualisation, hopefully leading to a moment of bliss where you

see it so clearly you can’t work out why you didn’t see it earlier.