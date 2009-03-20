Prescription for Getting Through Hard Times

“The sky is falling! The sky is falling!” cried Chicken Little. If you are unfamiliar or don’t remember the story of Chicken Little, we invite you to watch one of the versions of this classic tale produced in 1943–another challenging time in our Nation’s history–by Walt Disney ( click here ). As you will see, there are many lessons to be learned from Chicken Little’s plight that can be applied to what is happening today!

Yes, make no mistake about it: we live in difficult, uncertain, and

confusing times. On the economic front, the mortgage meltdown, credit

crisis, and draconian job losses are all part of a vicious cycle that

appears to know no end. “Yes, Virginia, there is a Recession.” But let’s not be

like Chicken Little and add more fear-mongering fuel to the existing

fire of existential angst. That’s not going to solve anything. Besides

weakening the efforts to revive the economy (to say nothing about how

fear-mongering plays havoc on our foreign affairs), cries of “the sky

is falling” may do worse; they may prove to be a self-fulfilling

prophecy!

In life’s most difficult situations, it is our capacity to cope and

our personal resiliency that that are put to the ultimate test. It is

then that the “freedom to choose our attitude” takes center stage (see our YouTube video clip

on this topic). The responsibility for choosing our attitude, of

course, lies solely and soundly with each one of us. No matter how much

we may want to do so, it cannot be transferred to someone else. We have

made this claim over the years not only to individuals facing personal

challenges, but also to various corporate and government clients,

especially in cases where workers, including executives and managers,

seem intent on “bitching and moaning” about their working conditions

but don’t appear willing to do anything about them.

We’re reminded of the Far Side cartoon that shows people

mingling at a “Part of the Problem” Convention because it illustrates

to an absurd level how limited and negative our thinking can become. We

celebrate our freedom to choose our attitude at work only when we

decide to move from being a part of the problem to becoming a part of the solution. And in our personal lives, too, it doesn’t work to wait for solutions magically to arrive; we have to be a part of the solution. NBA coach Phil Jackson, in his book, Sacred Hoops,

cautions us to remember that the best way to realize your dreams is to

wake up! In other words, being part of any solution also means taking

action.

When we choose our attitude in light of what we call true optimism, we actually make three choices: (1) we choose a positive attitude about the situation at hand; (2) we choose an attitude that supports a form of creative visualization about what’s possible; and (3) we choose an attitude that generates passion for the action

that makes the possible become a reality. In other words, being a “true

optimist” requires more than just positive thinking. Positive

affirmations, like good intentions, aren’t enough; we need to be able

to visualize the possibilities that may result from our choice of attitude, and be able to feel the emotion or passion behind our choice of attitude that will help us actualize or realize such possibilities.

We each have the ultimate freedom to make these choices, but it is

amazing how frequently we don’t. We either “choose” to abstain from

taking full responsibility for what should be our conscious choices or

“choose,” albeit unconsciously, to remain frozen in thought patterns

that may no longer serve our highest good. In short, we become prisoners of our thoughts.

Man is not free from conditions. But he is free to take a stand in regard to them. The conditions do not completely condition him. Within limits it is up to him whether or not he succumbs and surrenders to the conditions. He may as well rise above them and by so doing open up and enter the human dimension…Ultimately, man is not subject to the conditions that confront him; rather, these conditions are subject to his decision. Wittingly or unwittingly, he decides whether he will face up or give in, whether or not he will let himself be determined by the conditions.–Viktor Frankl, M.D., Ph.D.