Women in Leadership Positions by Caroline Simard

Last week, we blogged about the importance of role models in inspiring and increasing the number of women in technology. What is it like to be one of those role models? Women in leadership positions in male-dominated industries face some significant challenges.

First, a female leader who is one of the “very few” women at

the top experiences much more scrutiny than her male peers. She stands out,

because she is the “only one”. All eyes are likely to be on her, and her

actions are likely to be scrutinized. There is no room for mistakes and the

spotlight in on her performance. What she does or does not do becomes interpreted

through a gender lens – she is seen as representing all female leaders. This is

the social psychology dynamic which was coined by Harvard Professor Rosabeth

Moss Kanter and is called “tokenism.”

Women leaders also defy the norm because of societal

stereotypes. Research documented in the book “Through the Labyrinth” shows that men are perceived as more

influential than women (by both men and women), and that women need to show exceptional

competence to be taken seriously as influencers and leaders. This dynamic is even

worse in domains that are stereotypically masculine, such as sports, finance,

and… technology.

This is why technical women often say they have to “work twice

as hard” as their male peers to be taken seriously. This woman in a leadership

position we interviewed for our study of technical men and women in the high

tech industry, Climbing the

Technical Ladder, said it best: