Largest Roof-Mounted Solar Array in US Powers Up

New Jersey gamblers can feel a little better about weekend excursions to Atlantic City now that the country’s largest roof-mounted solar array is in town.

Trina Solar‘s 13,400 module array is mounted on top of the Atlantic City Convention Center (ACCC) and provides 2.3 megawatts of power at peak capacity–enough to power 280 homes and prevent the release of 2,350 tons of CO2 each year. In addition to powering one quarter of the massive center, the panels will save ACCC an estimated $4 million over 20 years.

Unlike many other manufacturers, Trina Solar produces its panels from start-to-finish, beginning with the production of silicon ingots, wafers, and cells, and ending with completed modules.

The Atlantic City venture is a big move for the China-based company, which sells over 95 percent of its products to European buyers. The company plans on expanding its US-based sales by over 15 percent this year, mostly thanks to Obama’s support of renewables.

Despite its success with the ACCC, Trina Solar isn’t immune to the financial problems that have recently plagued the solar industry. But in the US, at least, rising consumer demand and solar tax credits could spur future growth.

[Via Trina Solar]