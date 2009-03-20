More Foreign National Students Studying In the U.S. Are Heading Home After Graduation

Pressured by national sentiments to hire American, corporations like Bank of America are less likely to hire the talented foreign grads who got their degrees in this country, according to new findings by the Kauffman Foundation . In the study released this week, named Losing the World’s Best and Brightest , research confirmed that due to this perceived lack of opportunity, even more foreign students are planning to head back to their native countries after graduation, which will be extremely detrimental to the U.S.’s economic well-being.

The study surveyed 1,224 foreign national students and recent grads of U.S. institutions of higher learning. Very few foreign students said they’d like to stay in the United States

permanently: Only 6% of Indian, 10% of Chinese and 15% of Europeans. The impact will be felt most in technology and entrepreneurial fields where immigrants have historically had a disproportionately greater impact, such as the founders of firms like Google, Intel, eBay and Yahoo.

Perhaps even more disheartening is that fact that only 7% of Chinese students, 9% of European students and 25% of Indian

students stated they believe the best days of the U.S. economy lie

ahead; 74% of Chinese students and 86% of Indian students feel their home countries hold better economic futures than the U.S.