TRIZCON 2009 – Day 1

I spent the day at TRIZCON yesterday. TRIZCON is the annual conference hosted by the Altschulller Institute for TRIZ Studies (AI) which draws an international audience of participants.

After some opening comment by Mansour Ashtiani, the current

President of AI, Herbert Roberts of GE Energy gave a presention titled

“TRIZ at GE: Edison, Altschuller, and Immagination at Work.” In his

talk, Herbert explained the role innovation plays in GE, and how

systematic innovation was finding a home within the organization.

Herbert discussed both the benefits of the structured innovation

technique as well as the challenges to organizational adoption at GE.

After Herbert’s presentation, there was a surprise presention by

Jeff Jensen of Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne (PWR). Jeff’s discussed

in detail the evolution of PWR’s innovation and business development

system. He described PWR’s view of innovation as being something that

needed to produce a tangible result in the form of revenue to be

consider a successful innovation. It was a refreshingly candid

presentation on how a major corporation was coping with the challenges

of transforming itself while growing its revenue generation

capabilities.

There was also a panel discussion on “The Future of TRIZ”. The

panel was loaded with some heavy weight experts from the international

TRIZ community including: Ellen Domb, Isak Buhkman, Alla Zusman, Noel

Leon, Zinovy Royzen, Sergei Ikovenko, Prof. Chechurin from St.

Petersburg, and me. Moderated by Mansour Ashtiani, the panel consider

several key questions.

What is the state of TRIZ adoption?

What are the successes and drivers of TRIZ?

What are the barriers to TRIZ adoption?

What role does software play in TRIZ adoption?

What should the Altschuller Institute be doing to drive greater TRIZ adoption?

While I don’t have notes on all that was said, here are a couple of the key points I raised.

In assessing the state of TRIZ adoption, I took a more somber view

than some of the panelists. I suggested that TRIZ adoption should be

rated as poor. That was based on the fact that current practice of

TRIZ is estimate as only reaching 1% of the global engineering

population.

On the issue of barriers to adoption, I took the position that

today’s climate represents a terrific opportunity for TRIZ as companies

are pressured to drive new business opportunities through innovation.

However, we are at a crossroads, and there are other methods that

people consider as surrogates for structured innovation. There was a

very lively discussion about the strategies to change this. I proposed

that the TRIZ community need to look introspectively and apply TRIZ

principles (such as segmentation and coordination) to align TRIZ

teaching and practice more directly with the job that users go to TRIZ

for. In essence, we need to treat TRIZ as a disruptive technology in

the Christensen model and find the pocket of opportunity from which it

can supplant incumbent non-structured models of practice.