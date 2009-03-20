Don’t let the name fool you. Simply being able to cut & paste won’t get you far in this international tournament for 2D, 3D and motion design. The competition is intense: contestants in the motion design round go head-to-head for eight hours as they design a 15-second digital motion clip – in front of a live (and presumably tipsy) audience – while designers in the 2D and 3D categories create real-time submissions in 15- and 20- minute rounds. But if that’s not enough to get your adrenaline pumping, there’ll be a live DJ and plenty to drink. Let the party begin. — AB