Nokia Uses Weak Signals To Build Its Stronghold

What struck me most about my interview with Taneli Ruda is how clearly Nokia appears to understand the source of its advantage.

Nokia knows what it can do and what its competitors can’t do, and it works to leverage and build on that information. As Taneli advised, “Look for sustainable long-term competitive advantage and don’t waiver from it.”

The rest of it – the next cool design or software application – is important, but it is too easily copied. So Nokia focuses on the other stuff and it has become its three key sources of advantage:

1. Consumer insight: Nokia speaks to more users than its competitors and leverages consumer insights more quickly

2. Brand: the Nokia brand is one of the most valuable and recognizable brands in the world

3. Distribution: no one can match the strength of Nokia’s distribution capabilities

Nokia knows that any initiative that does not support one of these three may not produce a meaningful, lasting advantage. It knows its stronghold and sticks to it. This is pattern #4: stick to your stronghold.