Stressed By My Own Stress Management- Pull the Plug!

I’m at the airport on my way to Las Vegas to facilitate a program on Stress Management in These Stressful Times for hotel executives, and I’m feeling really stressed. In fact at this moment sitting in the airport is like a vacation.

There are times when I recede into sitting down at my computer at 7:00 AM and the next thing I know it’s 10:00 PM and I’ve reached the point of diminishing returns on my productivity, but I keep going and it takes me 3 hours until 1:00 AM to accomplish what it would take me one hour to do if I waited until morning.

But then an alarm in my head rings and a voice keeps saying “life-work balance,” over and over. It reminds me that I have a responsibility to take care of myself and do what I teach other people to do which is to consciously create life/work balance and be aware when my stress level is going on alert.

I tell myself that what I’ve done is enough, shut off the power and get up.

I start to berate myself and then stop. I know they’ll be days that I’ll be at my desk for hours. The issue is not giving everything I need to do for my business equal weight, but knowing when to let go of the less important items on my list and do them another day.



I also know that I can’t talk to other people about stress and life/work balance if I don’t take the time for myself.

So I get up in the morning, put my running shorts on and I’m out the

door for a run and time at the gym. When I return my mind will be

clear and I’m ready to work and spend time with friends in the evening.