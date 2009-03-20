AIG: Hey, How About Bonuses for Nonprofit Executives?

It’s difficult to create the right metrics to measure success for the nonprofit CEO bonus since the goal is not profits; there’s a high risk of creating the wrong metrics; and the wrong metrics will create incentives that will pervert organizational behavior and good will.

