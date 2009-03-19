Climate Change Competition Finalists Compete for HP-Sponsored Prize

Update: John Bohmer’s Kyoto Box won the $75,000 Financial Times and HP Climate Change Challenge today. You can read more about it here .

The Financial Times and sustainable development charity Forum for the Future announced the five finalists in their Climate Change Competition today, and the results are exciting. Nearly 300 entries were submitted to the contest, including a proposal

to use cell phone texts to arrange shared cab rides in London and a suggestion to install solar-powered internet centers in Africa.

The finalists were chosen by a panel of business and environmental luminaries, including Sir Richard Branson, chairman of the Virgin group; Mark Hurd, the chairman and chief executive of HP; and Eileen Claussen, president of the Pew Center on Global Climate Change. Futuristic-sounding products like Deflecktor, Mootral, and Carbonscape made the final cut and will be voted upon by Financial Times readers. The winning project gets $75,000 from HP—money which will go towards commercial production.

If you want to get in on the voting action, head over to the Financial Times website. The full list of finalists is below.

Kyoto Box – a cheap, solar-powered cardboard stove for use in rural Africa which can be flatpacked and distributed by lorry in its thousands. It will halve firewood use and carbon credits will earn families money from the first month. (Kyoto Energy Ltd, Kenya)