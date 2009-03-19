Climate Change Competition Finalists Compete for HP-Sponsored Prize

Update: John Bohmer’s Kyoto Box won the $75,000 Financial Times and HP Climate Change Challenge today. You can read more about it here.
The Financial Times and sustainable development charity Forum for the Future announced the five finalists in their Climate Change Competition today, and the results are exciting. Nearly 300 entries were submitted to the contest, including a proposal
to use cell phone texts to arrange shared cab rides in London and a suggestion to install solar-powered internet centers in Africa.
The finalists were chosen by a panel of business and environmental luminaries, including Sir Richard Branson, chairman of the Virgin group; Mark Hurd, the chairman and chief executive of HP; and Eileen Claussen, president of the Pew Center on Global Climate Change. Futuristic-sounding products like Deflecktor, Mootral, and Carbonscape made the final cut and will be voted upon by Financial Times readers. The winning project gets $75,000 from HP—money which will go towards commercial production.
The full list of finalists is below.
Kyoto Box – a cheap, solar-powered cardboard stove for use in rural Africa which can be flatpacked and distributed by lorry in its thousands. It will halve firewood use and carbon credits will earn families money from the first month. (Kyoto Energy Ltd, Kenya)
Carbonscape – a giant industrial microwave which
‘fixes’ the carbon sucked out of the atmosphere by trees by turning
wood into charcoal. This can be buried, used as fertilizer or burnt as a highly-efficient fuel. (Carbonscape, New Zealand/UK)
Deflecktor – an inexpensive, lightweight aerodynamic cover for lorry wheels which reduces drag. It can cut fuel consumption by 2% on an eight-wheel lorry and trailer. (ADEF Ltd, USA)
Mootral – a feed additive, derived from garlic
which cuts the methane produced by cows, sheep and other ruminants by
at least 5%, and up to 25% with optimum dosage. Methane from ruminants
is estimated to be responsible for 20% of global warming. (Neem
Biotech, UK)
Evaporating Tiles – an indoor cooling system which
works by using exhaust air to evaporate water within hollow tiles built
into a false ceiling. It halves the energy use of air-conditioning
systems and can be used as a standalone. (Loughborough University, UK)
