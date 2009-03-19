Samsung LED TVs Get the Viral Video Treatment with Welsh Sheep

Samsung won kudos at January’s Consumer Electronics Show for energy-efficient LED TVs (LED 6000, LED 7000, LED 8000) that best Energy Star guidelines. The company also claims that the TVs are entirely mercury-free from the manufacturing process to the consumer’s home. While these merits may be enough for environmentally-minded TV buyers, Samsung has released a video advertisement from the UK’s Viral Factory featuring sheep decked out in LED lights just in case. The video is attracting plenty of attention–the UK Daily Mail, Gizmodo, and Adrants have all taken notice. After you see it, you’ll understand why.