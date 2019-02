While old-fashioned business cards have their charm, it’s a little surprising that a digital service like Contxts, an SMS-enabled way to share contact info, hasn’t come along sooner. After entering info online, users can send their “text card” to mobile phones (or someone can request it) by texting the preset Contxt number. The new contact then receives the info and they’re entered into a virtual rolodex accessible through Contxt.

