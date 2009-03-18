We don’t live in an all or nothing world, even though many of our choices are black or white.

We do that often and we’re not even aware that we’re doing it.

That came to light for me this morning when I was waffling between diving into a piece of work I had scheduled in or diving into the TED.com website. I admit it. I’m a TED addict and because of that I had eliminated it out of my day as I would get lost in the videos and thoughts they inspired and forget about the rest of my work. Not a great thing. So, like many do who are looking at being effective, I cut it out.

This morning I gave myself a ‘what for ‘ when (being a coach here) I had a discussion with myself, silently of course asking “What did I have to gain by cutting out TED?” Time? Yes. More focus on my work? Definitely.