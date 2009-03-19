Boxed in, Jukebox heroes, Courtship



Gerard Ferrandez’s Click Bored is a Web toy that doubles as a time machine: Click once, and ten minutes of your life disappears.

The site’s opening page shows you four boxes. Two are black. Two are red. Click on one, and it breaks into four smaller boxes. Click on one of the smaller ones, and . . . well, you’ll see. Tests at VSL’s home laboratory indicate that young children are especially fascinated by the invention, which is as simple, and as elegant, as it is addictive.

