The Importance of Role Models – Telle Whitney, CEO, Anita Borg Institute for Women and Technology

In my role at the Anita Borg Institute for Women and Technology(ABI), I have the chance to interact with senior technology leaders. Because there are so few women in the technology area, I can’t emphasize how important senior role models are for those that are in a mid career technical position.

For example, Kathy Hill is Senior Vice President at Cisco

Systems, and is one of the most senior women at the company. She also serves on ABI’s Board of Trustees. We work with many technical women at

Cisco, and I can’t tell you how often we hear from women how much they admire

Kathy. Many of the people I have spoken

to don’t know her well, but it is important to them and their own career

potential to look up and see a woman in a very senior role at the company.

Why are role models important? Most of us see the world through our own

experience. It is easier to

conceptualize a new world when we see examples that relate to us. For women, yes of course many role models

can be men. Most of my personal role

models were men, because they were the people who had the positions I wanted. But it is important to see other women

succeed.

Role models come in all shapes and sizes. They aren’t simply the senior women. At our annual event, the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing,

often the most valuable role models for the students that attend are the young

faculty and industry professionals that speak, because they are a few years

older than the students, and their decisions seem more accessible and

possible.