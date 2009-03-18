Smile and Move for Success

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things. 1) Stay on top of your game by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set and achieve high goals. 3) Get organized, managed your time, life and space well.

I have blogged about Smile and Move, the great little book by Sam Parker before. I was rereading it the other day and I was struck by what Sam had to say in the introduction.

His daughter and niece were operating a lemonade stand as part of a community service project. According to Sam, the two girls seemed to have a “less than positive and energetic approach to serving their customers.” When he asked them why they were running their lemonade stand they said, “to get our community service hours for school, and to raise money for cancer.”

This prompted Sam to give the girls a little lecture…

“These people are stopping to be served lemonade because they might be thirsty but also so they can help you help people with cancer. They’re your customers and they have places to go but they’re giving you their support, their time and money. You need to approach them happily, with a smile. And then you need to move quickly to get them their drink so they can enjoy it and move on. You’re not doing them a favor. They’re doing you a favor. They don’t have to buy lemonade and they don’t have to buy it from you. You need to smile and move, girls.”

That was the genesis of the title of his book – and some great advice for becoming an outstanding performer: smile and move.

Sam says that we smile by…