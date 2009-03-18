Taking A Page, And A Lesson, From GM: Nokia Successfully Uses Platforms

Last week I wrote about how Nokia is applying what I call pattern #7 – force your competitors onto a multi-front battle. Nokia uses this strategy so perfectly that I decided to continue with that focus in today’s blog.

Nokia has

uniquely learned to leverage its “platforms” as much as possible. It has

identified a group of hardware products, and then it uses different software

programs depending on the consumer need (from a $20 phone to a $1000 mobile

device).

Just as most

multi-brand car companies like GM and Toyota build multiple cars from the same

platform, Nokia works hard to produce multiple phones leveraging several

well-designed platforms.

The risk, of

course, is that you will dilute the uniqueness of your products as, arguably,

GM has done. The advantage is that by doing it correctly, one can complicate

competitive efforts and leverage this pattern to one’s advantage.

By

effectively utilizing platforms to produce other products or services, a

company can keep its overhead low while producing more income relating to a new

product. Ask yourself this question

today: Is there a platform from one of my product “A” that would help me create

a product “B” or give my product “C” an advantage?