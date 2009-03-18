Is South By Southwest Really Worth It?

You know that old story about the blind men who come upon an elephant? As each one touches the elephant they come away with different perceptions of what the elephant is like.

The elephant is like a snake, thinks the blind man who grabs the elephant by the trunk. The elephant is like a tree, says the blind man who wraps his arms around the elephant’s leg. The elephant is like a rhino…and so it goes.

That’s a lot like me trying to tell you whether South By Southwest is worth it to you to make the trip to America’s Live Music Capital. At any one time there may be two, five or even ten competing sessions vying for your attention, and you can obviously only be in one place at a time; you can only grab so much of the elephant. (Athough thanks to Twitter and hash tags, you can follow the conversation thread from multiple sessions at the same time.)

There are actually three parts to southby, as those in the know like to call it, or SXSW when you’re writing it out, blogging it or tweeting it. The film and interactive components ran 3/13 – 3/17, with the music portion starting up the following day. My pass gave me access to the interactive sessions, with topics on social media, Web design, the future of mobile apps, gaming and more.

A number of the better sessions I went to were more inspirational than

educational, meant to get you thinking rather than providing “shovel

ready” tips and advice. (Again, this may be the elephant factor at

work; there were some sessions on using Adobe’s Creative Suite and

employing javascript libraries for faster loading pages.)

Tony Hsieh‘s keynote on the corporate culture of Zappos (where he’s the CEO), was especially interesting; he discussed how Zappos sees itself as a customer service company that just happens to sell shoes. It caused many of us in the audience to wish Zappos would get into several other lines of business, such as starting an airline or a credit card company (take THAT Capital One.)

Brian Brushwood’s Social Engineering: Scam Your Way Into Anything or From Anybody, was another quality session and made me wish I was young enough to have to make a fake ID (so I could vote, ‘natch.) Another session on how to use video games as a “gateway drug” to get girls more interested in technology was also very rewarding, in part because I have two daughters at home who like to play Little Big Planet with me.