Apple Takes on Sony and Nintendo with iPhone 3.0 Gaming

1.) With the addition of peer-to-peer communication between phones using Bluetooth, the device gains the ability to deliver true multiplayer gaming–whether that’s death matches in a first-person-shooter (like LiveFire) or versus mode in a casual puzzle title.

2.) The ability to make purchases from within applications, means that games will now offer downloadable extras, for a price. In the demo of Touch Pets, for example, the player purchased toys for a virtual dog for a $.99 fee. This opens the possibility for massively multiplayer online games that are free to download but supported by in-game purchases, or even buying extra levels or characters, like the downloads on Xbox Live.