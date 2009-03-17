Humility, Your Personal Brand and Success

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day to all my Irish (and would be Irish) friends – especially my wonderful wife Cathy.

Positive personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to create positive personal impact you need to do three things. 1) Create and nurture your unique personal brand. 2) Be impeccable in your presentation of self – in person and on line. 3) Know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

As I was standing in line at the bookstore at Denver International Airport yesterday, a small book caught my eye. I made an impulse purchase – and I’m glad I did. Best-Loved Chinese Proverbs by Theodora Lau is full of wisdom on how to live a successful life and build a great career.

I came across this gem on page 71…

“The superior man does not think himself so. His humility is what sets him apart.”

I like this quote because I think that humility is an important building block of any personal brand. A healthy, realistic self image is key to a strong personal brand. Remind yourself of this the next time you are out performed (and you will be) and when you out perform others (which you will as well).

Don’t let yourself feel inferior just because you fail at a task or are not good at something. On the other hand, don’t let yourself feel superior because you succeed at a task or are good at something. Keep things in perspective.