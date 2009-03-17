Kathy Sierra’s Guide to Making Breakthroughs Happen

Annual SXSW favorite Kathy Sierra, the author , game programmer and interaction designer for places like Virgin and MGM, knows how to get things done. (In 2007 her high profile also made her a victim of online threats ; as a result she has stopped writing her blog , but resumed her speaking schedule). Here are her 16 steps for making breakthroughs happen faster for your company…and yourself.

1) Decide what powers you want to give your users. Now imagine that superpower on a shirt and let it guide you in all your decisions

2) Play the superset game. If you’re deciding what to do with your company, look at what you do, and the larger movement that you’re a part of. Always focus on that bigger, cooler thing. Like, blogging about your kitchen equipment company is not necessarily the most interesting topic for your readers, but blogging about new approaches to cooking is.

3) Learn the patterns and shorten the duration to greatness. It takes 10,000 hours to be amazing, according to the Malcolm Gladwell book Outliers: The Story of Success. So you have to cheat by multi-tasking and focusing on your strengths.

4) Participate in deliberate practice. Find ways to add games and incentives to get towards small, completed goals together. This means kicking ass in less than 1000 hours. Create situations like 48 hour film festivals, where filmmakers have to walk away with a completed film in 48 hours.

5) Make the right things easy and the wrong things hard. Put things that need your attention front and center. It’s not in the corner because you don’t use it, you don’t use it because it’s in the corner.

6) Get better gear, and offer it to your users. Money spent on new and better equipment that helps you kick ass in a major way is always worth the money. If you work on a computer all day, it has been proven: More monitors will help you see more pixels and will aid your productivity.