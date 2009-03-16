Korea Shoots For The Moon Using Green Energy

Collapse: Some nations will choose to fail, others to succeed

South

Korea intends to opt out of the energy crises. Within the next few

years, aggressive spending and re-prioritization will jolt the nation

forward from a 5 percent energy self-sufficiency rate to 18 percent. By

2050, they intend to raise the rate to 50 percent.

In order to

achieve this, the government intends to make, “all-out investments to

boost the use of new and renewable energy.” The goal? “Korea (will

become) a leading powerhouse in the green technology market, which is

expected to amount to 3 quadrillion won by 2020”.

The President

declared, “Every nook and cranny of the homeland… will be turned into

a new world filled with flowers where solar, wind and tidal energy are

fully utilized.” Beyond this, Korea has set it’s sights on emerging

from this present crises as one of the top four nations producing green

cars on the planet. I’m guess the other three won’t include the US at

this rate.

People are beginning to reflect on what is actually

happening during this global financial crises. Maybe it’s not just

about sub-prime mortgages the financial clumsiness of swaggering

bankers. Maybe it is actually a global paradigm shift. In his book Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed

Jared Diamond suggests that the economy, the environment and society

are always connected, each affecting the other for success or failure.

In a recent article for the NY Times, ‘The Inflection is Near?’, Thomas Friedman invites his readers to “step

out of the normal boundaries of analysis of our economic crisis and ask

a radical question: What if the crisis of 2008 represents something

much more fundamental than a deep recession? What if it’s telling us

that the whole growth model we created over the last 50 years is simply

unsustainable economically and ecologically and that 2008 was when we

hit the wall — when Mother Nature and the market both said: “No more.”

The

choices before us are of a great magnitude and carry severe consequence

– the enormity of which forestalls all timidity. Dr. Bradley Googin

suggests that we are looking at a challenge akin to putting a man on

the moon. “Is this not the best time to think boldly and creatively

around the game changing that we have for a long time felt was

necessary for a sustainable capitalism and for achieving a just and

sustainable world?” he asks in his blog for the Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship.

It seems South Korea has decided this is exactly what’s happening. And they are unabashedly shooting for the moon.

The following is an excerpt from an address by president Lee Myung-bak

on the 63rd anniversary of national liberation and the 60th anniversary

of the founding of the Republic of Korea – August 15, 2008.