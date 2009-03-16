Excercising Innovation – What You Said

The results are in. Innovating To Win readers tend to be highly active when it comes to innovation. This month’s question was about how often you exercise your innovation muscles. A whopping 79% of you responded that you do so every day!

This is great. Innovation requires a different set of skill and

thought paradigms than traditional work tasks. So, practice is very

important to ensure that your innovation muscles don’t cramp up on you

when you are called upon for a big challenge. The large percentage of

every day innovator in this poll is particularly interesting in the

light of another poll I am aware of. That poll reached into

manufacturing enterprises to study frequency of innovation activity.

In that poll, less than 10% of respondents indicated that they felt

they performed innovation activities on a daily basis.

Of course, people who read Innovating To Win tend to be among the

foremost innovation practitioners, champions and thought leaders.

Therefore, the stark contrast in these two polls is not entirely

surprising.

However, there are still 21% of us who are not applying our

innovation skills on a daily basis. In fact, 4% of us only dust off

our innovation tools a couple times a year. This is really not enough.

There are opportunities to create value through innovation every

day. For example, consider the typical product lifecycle process.

Innovation doesn’t just participate in the fuzzy front end where

opportunity identification and product road mapping occur. Innovation

a value generation exercise and such value can be create at all

stages–during the conceptual design when new ways of delivering on the

product roadmap are discovered, during the detailed design stage where

new technology paths can change project dynamics completely, in

manufacturing where competitive advantage can be found in novel

processes, and in after market when product redesign may be needed.