Meraki to Provide Solar-Powered Wi-Fi for Green:Net 09

Meraki Solar made headlines recently when it released the first self-powered 802.11n Wi-Fi hub. The units aren’t cheap–a 40-watt MR58 router sells for $1,497–but San Francisco solar buffs will have the chance to test them out at next week’s Green:Net 09 , a green conference targeted at the IT industry.

The event, organized by GigaOm‘s Om Malik and Earth2Tech‘s Katie Fehrenbacher, will feature talks from execs at IBM, JP Morgan, Google, Yahoo!, GoodGuide, and more.

Meraki, a San Francisco start-up backed by Google and Sequoia Capital, released its triple-radio 802.11n outdoor Wi-Fi node just last month. Comparable products from other vendors cost nearly double, and lack support of the wireless-N standard.

