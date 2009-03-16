Long-Lasting, Sustainable Sonata Batteries Now Available for HP Laptops

Boston Power made a tantalizing promise last December: the eventual release of a laptop battery for HP computers that has a three-year warranty (the longest of any laptop provider), delivers “like-new performance” for the duration of the warranty (1,000 charges), and is designed with the environment in mind .

After months of waiting, the Sonata battery is finally available for 18 HP laptop models, including the HP Pavilion, HP HDX, and Compaq Presario. The Sonata is on sale now as an accessory for the steep price of $149.99, but will be available as an option for new HP laptops beginning later this month–presumably for $20 to $30 more than the default battery.

In addition to besting the multitude of laptop batteries that start to sag in performance after only 150 charges, the Sonata stays away from toxic PVC plastics and heavy metals–something many HP products can’t claim. Boston Power’s battery is also 100 percent recyclable.

HP haters who want to get their hands on a Sonata may not have to wait long. The company plans on producing batteries for cell phones and transportation purposes (electric cars?) in the near future.

