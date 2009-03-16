The Trouble With Twitter

Like many people, I have jumped on to Twitter. Just in case you have been living under a rock recently, Twitter is a communication service that broadcasts your messages (limited to 140 characters) for all the world to see. When people subscribe to your message feed (“following” in Twitter speak), they can be sure to see your tweets in their personal view of the global message stream.

People chat about many things on Twitter. A favorite topic seems to

be Twitter itself. In the stream of tweets on innovation, several

comments have gone by recently suggesting that Twitter is a disruptive

technology that may displace Google. This notion raises some

interesting questions. Is Twitter a disruptive technology? What are

the prospects for Twitter to emerge with a viable monetization

strategy? Is Twitter long for this world, or will it vanish as quickly

into obscurity as it emerged on the scene as it is replaced by

fast-followers?

In examining these questions, let’s start by asking what customer

need Twitter actually serves. Generically, Twitter provides a

interpersonal communications platform. In this sense, it competes with

a wide variety of technologies and products. These cover traditional

web sites, blogs, video sharing (Flicker, YouTube), e-mail, instant

messaging, hosted discussion lists, community/social networking sites

(Facebook, LinkedIn), SMS, and phone based communications. It is a

wide field of application serving a broad range of specific needs for

the users of each. What distinguishes Twitter? Here’s my quick list:

Real-time model

Highly engagement

Voyeur friendly

Concise messaging

Medium independence

On the flip side, here are some things Twitter seems weak in:

Deep exchanges (I still am laughing about the person that expected

me to explain a complete theory and methodology of sustainable

strategic innovation practice and deployment 140 characters at a time.)

Continuity of exchange

Easy navigability of information

In a very nice article,

Renee Hopkins Callahan suggests Twitter’s target customer is the person

needing an easy one-to-many means of communication. I think this is

not an accurate characterization of the customer that Twitter needs to

identify for success. Why? A painful truth that Twitter will need to

come to terms with is that the one-to-many communication space already

has a few strong and established players (Facebook and the like), and

the real-time aspect of the Twitter model is not a significant barrier

for these established channels to overcome. [In the interval between

my writing this article and posting it, Facebook has announced that it

will be adding real-time status capability in the near term.] This

will bring into sharp focus the limitations of Twitter and force them

to find the factors and hence refined use model to which they are

uniquely suited.

Already, I have seen bands of Twitterati forming discussion group

off the tweetin’ path. Why? So that they can break free of the

limitation of 140 characters and poor discussion continuity. Real-time

fast-followers have strengths in areas of rich content and media. They

also have much further community reach than the fledgling Twitter.

(These days, 6 million registrations is probably not critical mass.)

The bottom line is that when community/social networking sites start

rolling out real-time, and instant messaging services roll out one-many

syndication, Twitter will find itself in a very awkward position. So,

where does Twitter turn?