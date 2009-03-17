Do You Think In 140 Characters?

You know Twitter has hit mainstream when it becomes a topic for Jon Stewart and Social Media Analyst Jeremiah is talking about dreaming in 140 characters in his recent blog post, Ask Jeremiah: Comprehensive FAQ Guide To Twitter .

All kidding aside, Jeremiah Owyang is one of the most “qualified”

people I know to share how to really leverage Twitter to advance your

personal brand as well as to increase your productivity at work.

Here’s a short story on how I used twitter to build my network. I

was a speaker this week at a Human Capital Institute event in

Scottsdale, AZ. My speech entitled Creating Next Generation Learning”

was to take place on Tuesday, March 10th, but I arrived on Monday the

9th. I wanted to connect with as many folks as possible so I sent out a

tweet about my being at the HCI event. All of the sudden I connected

with nearly a dozen folks from around the world who were also going to

be at the event. We planned several lunches and even created a poster

for our lunch table entitled Twitter Friends at HCI. I have written

about using Twitter as a learning tool here and here, and so I wanted to and got to hear first hand about how it is being used by Human Resource and Learning practitioners.

How long did it take me to do this? All of 5 minutes and 140 characters.

There are countless other examples of how I could have been built my

network, but I was deliberate about doing this on Twitter and in doing

I connected with a group of fellow Twitter users and we all discussed

how we are using microblogging to improve our productivity and build

our networks.

Here are some of the ways Twitter is being used on-the-job and in one’s personal life as discussed at HCI:

1) Think Before You Tweet