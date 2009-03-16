The Joys of Facebook’s Redesign

Facebook has redesigned their site again hoping to squash some complaints that the site is cluttered and not user-friendly. Did Facebook succeed with the new redesign and create a clean site with an intuitive interface and good flow? Many users say no. The big problem is that Facebook has transformed itself from a community to easily connect with friends to a website that is trying to become “The King” of all social networks filled with lots of bells and whistles and useless apps and widgets. In trying to become “King” and replicate Twitter, design, ease of use and organization has been sacrificed. The site has ended up cluttered again because Facebook feels the need to feature the kitchen sink. From the second you login, an overwhelming amount of info is instantly thrown at you. Your eyes go all over the place trying to find the information you are searching for.

Remember back in the day when the “Wall” was used to write and display personal notes between you and your friends? Over the last year, the wall has morphed into a space displaying both your and your friends recent comments, recent activity, tags, imported notes and news, etc. It’s a lot to process and less personal.

The Highlights Column on the right hand side is out of control. It features a long list of suggested groups to join, events to attend, more cause and fan pages and of course advertising.

However, the Facebook redesign is not all bad. The improved filter system is cool and lets you create your own filters using Friend Lists. You can also filter by applications, like Photos. The left hand column is clean and also gives the user some flexibility to drag and drop filters and reorder them as well as hide apps.

Despite some modest improvements, the new design has created more clunk and junk and less meaningful interaction.

What do you think of Facebook’s new redesign? Thumbs up or thumbs down?

