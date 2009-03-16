Gen Y Entrepreneurs: Here Are the First Steps to Starting Your Own Business

This Saturday’s New York Times featured a front-page story about how the recession is prompting some people to start their own businesses instead of looking for new jobs. It’s an encouraging story if you’ve ever considered the option of creating your own venture, large or small.

While some people decide to dive head first into entrepreneurship,

others feel more comfortable dipping in a toe, then an ankle, then a

knee before swimming solo. The choice is very personal and depends on

your experience, finances and overall comfort with risk. But, if

you’re thinking even just a little bit about starting your own

business, it’s never too early to take actions that will set you up for

taking the plunge when you’re ready. Here are some suggestions for

first steps to take if you’re thinking about starting your own small

business or becoming a full-time freelancer:

Find Real and Virtual Mentors. I guarantee you are not the first person to start a business in your industry. Use Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, DowntownWomensClub.com, Make Mine a Million $ Business,

Yahoo groups and other networking organizations and websites to make

connections with people who have started similar-sized businesses

(though not potential direct competitors — as you can imagine, it

makes me really cranky when someone asks me for advice on how to start

a business exactly the same as mine!). Ask people how they got started

and what advice and recommended resources they might offer. You can

also use the web to research successful entrepreneurs. What do their

websites look like? What experience is listed in their bios or

LinkedIn profiles? What professional credentials do they maintain?

Take notes!

Understand the Essentials. It’s not the most

exciting part of starting a business, but it’s crucial to research any

licenses, taxes and insurance you’ll need to go solo, and I recommend

doing this sooner rather than later. Start a list or folder to keep

track of everything, and don’t be afraid to ask experts for help,

especially an accountant and a lawyer. You can look to freelancers unions, entrepreneurial websites (my faves are StartupNation.com, FastCompany.com, Inc.com and Entrepreneur.com) and the Small Business Administration for free or low-cost help determining what “official” steps are required. Above all, be sure to find independent health insurance. Never take the risk of being uninsured.

Learn How to Market Yourself. One of the most

important requirements of entrepreneurship is the ability to sell

yourself and your ideas. Even before you launch your own venture, you

can begin working on this aspect of self-employment: Join high-profile

committees of industry organizations to make yourself visible to

members (who may be future clients of your new business). Volunteer at

a nonprofit organization related to the business you’d like to start.

Take professional development classes online or at a community college

to enhance your business skills and industry expertise. Start a blog on

a topic related to your entrepreneurial interests. Start posting

comments and articles on Twitter that establish your expertise in the

area of your choice. Check out the Personal Branding Blog for ongoing tips on marketing yourself.

Read up. Many, many, many people have written great

books on how to start and run businesses of all shapes and sizes. Here

are some of my personal favorites.

Free Agent Nation: The Future of Working for Yourself