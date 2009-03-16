Jon Stewart vs. Jim Cramer Smackdown: Lessons for Nonprofit Board Members

The running exchange between Stewart and Cramer over the role of the media as cheerleaders versus watchdogs gives something for nonprofit board members to think about.

On the one hand, as board members, they are highly committed advocates, donors, and fundraisers for the organizations they have chosen to devote themselves to. They choose the organizations they ardently believe in, and as board members, they are the sales force.

On the other hand, it is also their duty as board members to be watchdogs – to ensure that the organization is fulfilling its ethical and financial responsibilities, and that the organization is constantly challenging itself to be relevant, excellent, and high-impact in its mission and programs.