advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Stair Porn for your Ogling Pleasure

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Lately we’ve been seeing a lot of what can only be described as stair porn: Dramatic, sinuous staircases that steal the show from the building around them–if not defining the building outright. Here’s a collection of the very best we’ve seen:

advertisement

Blame Canada: A house in Toronto by gh3:

910524173_10

353492556_6

1754910419_12

Here’s the new Armani store on 5th Avenue in New York, designed by Massimilo Fuksas. Happily, you can see it for yourself, if you have the gumption to stare down the glowering shop attendants:

2133229080_l1000176

1262194686_l1000115

395947952_1

<

1549617913_l1000162

We’ve featured this music hall by UNStudio before, but its worth including:

cr4002-010

cr4002-003

cr4002-086

Last but now least is a house in Kuala Lampur by Jouin Manku–the architecture arm of famed product designer Patrick Jouin.

ytl-residence-3

ytl-residence-15

ytl-residence-22

Which is your favorite?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life