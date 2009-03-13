Stair Porn for your Ogling Pleasure

Lately we’ve been seeing a lot of what can only be described as stair porn: Dramatic, sinuous staircases that steal the show from the building around them–if not defining the building outright. Here’s a collection of the very best we’ve seen:

advertisement

Blame Canada: A house in Toronto by gh3: Here’s the new Armani store on 5th Avenue in New York, designed by Massimilo Fuksas. Happily, you can see it for yourself, if you have the gumption to stare down the glowering shop attendants:

< We’ve featured this music hall by UNStudio before, but its worth including:

Last but now least is a house in Kuala Lampur by Jouin Manku–the architecture arm of famed product designer Patrick Jouin. Which is your favorite?