New Furniture from Modern Masters

Next month, the design world will collapse upon Milan, for Salone Internazionale del Mobile, the world’s biggest contemporary furniture fair. Luckily for design fans eager to taste some eye candy, previews of the best wares are already appearing on blogs. Here’s a round up of the best pieces we’ve seen so far.

Perhaps the most eye popping and luxurious piece is Richard Hutten’s limited-production Cloud Chair: Pierre Paulin’s chair and shelves for Magis are casual but elegant: Philippe Starck always manages to put an immediately recognizable stamp on his furniture. Here are two of his newest pieces for Driade:

Edward van Vliet’s “Sushi” collection for Moroso, inspired by traditional Japanese embroidery: French designers 5.5 (pronounced Cinque-Cinque) are known for cheekily minimal designs, which refurbish or tweak old furniture. Here’s their new work for Coincasa: A handsome outdoor shower by Escho: