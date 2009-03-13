B-Cycle Sharing Makes a Bow at SXSW

There will be hundreds of bands jostling to make an impression at Austin’s SXSW in the coming week, but one of the most hotly anticipated intros isn’t music, it’s the so-called B-cycle system, a bicycle sharing program that will be rolled out later this year in Colorado. Inspired by Paris’s much-loved Vélib’ system, It’s being sponsered by Trek, the bicycle makers, Humana, the health-care company, and ad firm Crispin Porter + Bogusky. Today, attention magnet Alex Bogusky will tout the system during the festival’s opening events. (Ed. note: Too bad it’s freezing and overcast here, although I suppose pedaling might keep me warm.)

In Denver, a combination of private donors and the Democratic National Committee will be funding the program with 500 bike and 30 stations; the bikes themselves sit in solar-powered charging stations, and have active GPS. You can watch more about them in the video above. Where the program will go beyond Denver is undecided, and one of the points of the presentation in Austin to gauge where excitement runs the highest.

[Via Treehugger]