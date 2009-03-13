Marc Newson’s Qantas A380 Interiors Make Us Want to Fly to Australia

The Australian super designer Marc Newson has been busy working for clients at home: First, with a sumptuous first-class lounge for Qantas . Now, he’s revealed the interior for the airline’s new A380 s, which are set to become the biggest, most advanced planes in the air. In an interview with Daily icon , he explains some of the project. Sadly, the interview is vapid (you can find a better interview, but with fewer photos, in the International Herald Tribune . Newson says he wanted to restore glamor to flying. Take a look at the photos and let us know if you think he’s succeeded.

Airplane galleys often give you the feeling that you’re not supposed to be there, looking for a glass of water. Not so with this refreshments case.

A softer palette dominates the bathroom, and the sink has a jutting lip–helping end all the splashy messes in the lavatory.

The in-flight consoles for the flight attendants have an upgraded graphic interface. Easier to use, and probably safer too.

To create more room, the seats themselves utilize a common strategy: The seat backs are thinner, thanks to a new breed of tough, medium density foams, allowing for more room overall.

The economy “premium” class gets this decent-looking entertainment console.