After FBI Raid, Obama’s New CIO Vivek Kundra Takes Leave

After yesterday’s FBI raid, Obama’s new CIO, Vivek Kundra, is suddenly taking “a leave from his position,” reports NBC. FBI agents raided Kundra’s former office, where he was CTO of the Washington, DC district. Two former employees of Kundra’s, information systems security officer Yusuf Acar and Sushil Bansal were arrested in a federal bribery sting. Computerworld‘s Eric Lundquist also reports that according to the affidavit, the alleged committed crimes are less sophisticated hacking, than traditional scam artistry, including “ghost

employees on the payroll, contracts that overbill for what was

delivered and a plan to head for parts unknown if the cops start

knocking.” Either way, this is far from great news for Obama’s platform of transparency and innovation.