Use A Multi-front Battle To Beat The Competition: Nokia Is Everywhere

Earlier this week, I started my review of Nokia . The company markets phones in the U.S., Europe and beyond that are easy to use but also have some unique functions. These phones allow users to switch between home and work settings. In the work setting, a person’s calendar is filled with conference calls and the address book has colleagues for contacts. But when the office door closes, the user has the opportunity to switch the setting to home. This setting has a calendar of dinner parties and children’s recitals, and the contacts are family and friends.





Taneli Ruda, one of Nokia’s top strategists, admits that this feature is quite simple and competitors will find no great barrier

to duplicating it if they choose.

But what

makes this feature strategically valuable is not that Nokia has it, but rather

from where Nokia got it: rural India. You see, in poorer parts of the world,

many people cannot afford to own their own cell phones. Instead, they share

phones with friends.

By following

their Indian customers closely, Nokia observed this practice early and adapted.

It began producing phones that maintained multiple identities to facilitate

phone sharing. It works like this – when I want to use my shared phone, I

simply set it to “Kaihan Krippendorff” and the phone transforms, offering me all

of my phone numbers, not yours.

After

successfully launching this technology, Nokia asked, “How can we use this in

other places?” So they took a technology designed for the developing world and

introduced into the developed one. Instead of switching between phone users, we

switch between our home and work lives.

This is a nice example of pattern #7

at work: force your competitors onto a two-front battle.

Just as

lions hunt in pairs to fluster their opponents, great innovators use one

business to provide coverage for another and thereby fluster our efforts to

compete head on.