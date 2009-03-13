Finance, Trading and Capital Markets

In the current financial crisis there exist a number of platinum opportunities to make outsized returns in this market. The theory is the same as it always is: you can make very large quantities of money when fear rules the reflecting herd.

This brief memorandum will outline both long and short opportunities. The ability to short is still available—what was stopped was the ability to short nakedly, which means not remotely having a security which was akin to betting without any money and having hopes of winning. I will outline securities to go long or BUY as well as securities to sell or go SHORT.

There are several instruments in the marketplace which will allow shorting over the breadth of the market, for specific shorts on companies—the investment management has access to borrow shares from mutual funds and broker dealers through hypothecation agreements –this type of shorting is legal – there are very specific companies that will not do well in this environment.