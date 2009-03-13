Nonprofits Want Your Time and Money, and You Want to Invest Wisely

Your inbox overflows with appeals for contributions, invitations to galas, and volunteer projects. In addition, if you are a business executive or professional with strategic expertise and some financial success, there are nonprofit boards that would love to have you join. Nonprofits are competing for you.

In my experience in working with corporations that invest in nonprofits, business volunteers, and the nonprofits that seek their support, here’s what I see:

The nonprofits that win business volunteers:

Create volunteer opportunities that meet organizational needs and appeal to volunteers

Create clear position descriptions (for example, tutoring or mentoring)

Screen and select qualified volunteers

Provide excellent training, mentoring and support to volunteers

Recognize and thank volunteers

Get feedback from volunteers, and ensure that the experience is rewarding and positive

The nonprofits that win teams of volunteers from businesses: