Successful Experiments in Customer Restraint

1. Bon Jovi’s Lost Highway Want: See the band do its classic hits Should: Support its new album Experiment: Last year, Bon Jovi fans who wanted presale concert tickets had to buy the band’s upcoming album. The result? Lost Highway sold 291,000 copies in its first week, the band’s best-ever one-week total.

2. Abbott’s Work-Life Balance



Want: Spend time with children



Should: Advance career



Experiment: The pharma giant offers such family-friendly perks as on-site day care and six weeks of paid maternity leave. In turn, Abbott is a fixture on lists of best companies for working moms and has a 91% retention rate.