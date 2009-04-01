Sports may be the focus here, but it shouldn’t be the only option. Offices, stores, restaurants, bars, hotels, and condos have to be built in conjunction with the ballpark. The community is part of the design, giving the area as much life on nongame days as it has during a match.

NO PARKING ZONE

Noticeably absent: parking. Last year, 53% of visitors to Washington’s Nationals Park came via the Metro, a trend that’s expected to grow. Ideally, residents park off-site and ride light rail (or maglev trains, in this rendering), allowing better — and more revenue-generating — use of space than parking lots.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

A kinetic roof of strong but lightweight fabric will reduce the amount of energy — and cash — needed for arenas to use their retractable roofs. When closed, the space is insulated yet still lit, thanks to the translucent fabric. The stadium of the future also must be green: The photovoltaic roof generates electricity.

VERY WIDE-SCREEN