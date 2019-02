From big molecules spring big deals: Drugmaker Wyeth, which develops large-molecule pharmaceuticals cultivated from living cells (“Grand Experiment,” February), is set to be acquired by Pfizer in a $68 billion megamerger. The move, announced in January, helps Pfizer fill holes in its R&D pipeline and could soften the impact of looming patent expiration of several of its blockbuster drugs. One nasty side effect: about 19,500 jobs lost from the combined company over the next three years.