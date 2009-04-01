Big Stretch

2008 revenue: $317 million

Cult product: Made-to-order smoothies

What’s next: Oatmeal, sandwiches, ready-to-drink beverages

New competitors: Starbucks, Coca-Cola

Why now: Breakfast is high margin and low risk. Plus, one $2.95 oatmeal is equal to six shares of Jamba’s flagging stock.

Under Armour

2008 revenue: $725 million

Cult product: Football apparel

What’s next: Running shoes

New competitors: Nike, New Balance

Why now: UA needs fresh turf as profits got sacked at the end of last year. Running is the only shoe category that saw growth in 2008.

Steve Madden

2008 revenue: $455 million (estimated)

Cult product: Platform shoes

What’s next: Clothing, bath, and bedding

New competitors: Forever 21, Hot Topic

Why now: Tween sales have led Madden to exceed expectations, giving it a platform to pursue coveted lifestyle-brand status.