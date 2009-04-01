Big Stretch

Jamba Juice
2008 revenue: $317 million
Cult product: Made-to-order smoothies
What’s next: Oatmeal, sandwiches, ready-to-drink beverages
New competitors: Starbucks, Coca-Cola
Why now: Breakfast is high margin and low risk. Plus, one $2.95 oatmeal is equal to six shares of Jamba’s flagging stock.
Under Armour
2008 revenue: $725 million
Cult product: Football apparel
What’s next: Running shoes
New competitors: Nike, New Balance
Why now: UA needs fresh turf as profits got sacked at the end of last year. Running is the only shoe category that saw growth in 2008.
Steve Madden
2008 revenue: $455 million (estimated)
Cult product: Platform shoes
What’s next: Clothing, bath, and bedding
New competitors: Forever 21, Hot Topic
Why now: Tween sales have led Madden to exceed expectations, giving it a platform to pursue coveted lifestyle-brand status.