Scottish golfers wrote the first set of rules for the modern game in 1774, some 300 years after Scotsmen began hitting pebbles with sticks.

China is one of golf’s fastest-growing (and most expensive) markets. More than holf of its 300-plus courses have been built since 2000. The average golf-club initiaion fee is $53,000, and Chinese golfers typically pay $161 in green fees for a round.

Tiger Woods has held the world’s No. 1 ranking for 529 straight weeks. He’s earned an estimated $769 million from winnings and endorsements. It’s predicted he’ll hit $1 billion next year.

Only 38.5% of American golf courses are public.

Golf is a $60 billion industry, with 30,730 courses and 57 miillion golfers worldwide.

Under the Masters’ broadcast contract, CBS and ESPN air only four mminutes of commercials each hour, rather than the usual sixteen.