Don’t Work Against Yourself!

Good intentions are not enough–no matter how well intended they may be. Paradoxically, if we become fixated or obsessed with our intentions, we may actually work against ourselves , which is a concept (and technique) known as, you guessed it, “paradoxical intention.” This is one of seven core principles that we explore in our bestselling book, Prisoners of Our Thoughts . Let us explain.

Have you ever worked so hard at something that the more you tried, the harder the task became and the farther away it seemed you got from your goal? In other words, one step forward, two steps backward? We know that we’ve experienced this kind of situation many times in our lives, including our work lives. Just like you, we’ve had many good intentions. And just like you, we believe that there is an undeniable power of intention that cannot (and should not) be ignored. In this connection, my (Pattakos) mentor, the world-renown psychiatrist, Viktor Frankl, wrote the following in a 1953 letter: “It is said: where there is a will there is a way; I add, where there is an aim, there is a will.” [Emphasis added]

So, put differently, having an intention is an important driver, if you will, for accomplishing our aims in life. Unfortunately, in our lives, and we learned this the hard way, our fixation on outcomes often, if not more often than not, “backfired” and we were unable to achieve or fulfill our ultimate goal.

Of course, we could easily blame such situations on others or, at least, shift to others the bulk of responsibility for failing to reach our objectives. We choose not to do so, however, for we now can see how our own actions can (and do) often work against us. Paradoxically, as we review these situations with the benefit of hindsight, we now can say that we had become our own worst enemy and at the time didn’t even know it! Has this ever happened to you?

“Ironically enough, in the same way that fear brings to pass what one is afraid of, likewise a forced intention makes impossible what one forcibly wishes.”–Viktor Frankl, Man’s Search for Meaning

As a case in point, let’s consider our work. Our jobs are always more than our jobs. They represent relationships: to ourselves and to others; to our customers and consumers; to the products we are designing, creating, and selling; to the services we offer; to the environment; and to the way in which what we do has an impact on the world. These relationships weave together through our work, they have meaning individually and collectively. When we focus too intently on outcome, these relationships suffer. In other words, the harder we work for success, the more elusive it becomes.

Meaning is found in awareness of the moment, and when we get too far from the moment we start to lose our effectiveness. Even when the stakes are high and our success essential, focusing on the results rather than the process can actually get in the way of a successful outcome. We all know how it works: our nervousness and anxiety about “getting it right” keep us from getting it right. The higher our expectations about something, the more disconnected we are from the actual accomplishment of it all and the less able we are to participate in its successful unfolding.